Bananas vs. sweet potatoes: Which is better for blood sugar, weight management?

Medically reviewed by Simone Harounian, MS

Sweet potatoes contain slightly more fiber, protein, and complex carbohydrates than bananas.

This could make them a better choice if you’re looking to manage weight or avoid blood sugar spikes.

However, both foods have a number of benefits, including boosting gut health and assisting in post-workout recovery.

Both bananas and sweet potatoes are packed with nutrients that contribute to a healthy diet. However, the amount of fiber, protein, and complex carbohydrates in sweet potatoes could make them a better choice for blood sugar and weight management.

Are Bananas or Sweet Potatoes Better for Weight Loss?

Fruits and vegetables are naturally low in calories and fat, making them good for weight loss. However, the nutrients found in sweet potatoes could give them the upper hand when it comes to weight management.

Both protein and fiber are linked to greater feelings of fullness, or satiety. In other words, high-fiber and high-protein foods help you feel more full without consuming many calories.

The ripeness of a banana affects its fiber content, but in general, sweet potatoes win out when it comes to fiber:

Sweet potatoes: 3.8 grams of fiber in one medium baked sweet potato

Bananas: 3.1 grams of fiber in one medium banana

The same is true for protein:

Sweet potatoes: 2.3 grams of protein in one medium baked sweet potato

Bananas: 1.3 grams of protein in one medium banana

These nutrient differences are small, but sweet potatoes’ higher fiber and protein content could boost satiety more significantly.

Which Is Better for Stable Blood Sugar?

If you’re looking to maintain a steady blood sugar, sweet potatoes again may be the best choice.

Fruits and vegetables contain simple carbohydrates (or sugars) called fructose and glucose. These carbohydrates are broken down and used quickly by the body, which can temporarily spike blood sugar. Bananas have significantly more simple carbohydrates than sweet potatoes do:

Fructose: 5.72 grams in one medium banana; 0.57 grams in one medium sweet potato

Glucose: 5.88 grams in one medium banana; 0.65 grams in one medium sweet potato

On the other hand, sweet potatoes are a great source of complex carbohydrates, which take a long time to digest. This helps prevent blood sugar spikes.

Importantly, neither bananas nor sweet potatoes are a bad choice for people with diabetes or people looking to maintain steady blood sugar levels. So long as you avoid overripe bananas, both foods have a low glycemic index.

If you want to further increase blood sugar benefits, try eating sweet potatoes and bananas that have more resistant starch, a type of healthy carbohydrate that isn’t broken down in the intestines. You’ll find more resistant starch in unripe bananas and in sweet potatoes that have been cooked then cooled.

Nutritional Comparison

Both bananas and sweet potatoes are great for you, however, they offer different nutrients and health benefits:

Potassium: Though bananas are known for their potassium, sweet potatoes actually have more—a medium baked sweet potato provides 542 milligrams of potassium, as compared to 422 milligrams in a medium banana. Potassium supports healthy blood pressure and fluid balance in your body.

Vitamin C: Sweet potatoes have double the amount of vitamin C that bananas do. Vitamin C supports immune function, helps collagen form, and works as an antioxidant in the body.

Vitamin A: Beta-carotene, a plant pigment, is responsible for the orange hue of sweet potatoes. The body also uses it to make vitamin A, which supports vision and immune health. Sweet potatoes have extremely high beta-carotene levels compared to bananas.

Folate: Folate is a B vitamin that’s crucial for the creation of DNA and other genetic material. One medium banana has 23.6 micrograms, while a baked sweet potato offers just 6.84 micrograms.

When To Choose Bananas or Sweet Potatoes

Both of these common produce items are great additions to your diet. You may want to eat more sweet potatoes over bananas if you’re looking to manage weight or blood sugar, however, the right choice depends on your health goals:

For a quick, healthy snack: Bananas are popular for a reason—they’re portable, naturally sweet, and don’t involve any preparation.

For an immune boost: Sweet potatoes are a great source of vitamins C and A—a medium baked sweet potato has 30% of the daily value of vitamin C for women and 25% for men, as well as over 100% of the vitamin A daily value for adults. Both of these vitamins are crucial for maintaining a healthy immune system.

For a post-workout bite: Foods with healthy proteins, carbohydrates, and potassium can help your body recuperate after a hard workout. Both bananas and sweet potatoes fit the bill.

For a heart-health boost: Either option is a good one for heart health—one baked sweet potato and one banana contain about 12% and 9% of your recommended daily potassium intake, respectively. Research has shown that increasing potassium intake and reducing sodium in your diet can lower the risk for cardiovascular disease.

For better gut health: Fiber and resistant starch, both healthy types of carbohydrates, can be found in sweet potatoes and bananas (particularly when they’re less ripe). Both fiber and resistant starch move slowly through your digestive tract, feeding the “good” bacteria in your gastrointestinal system.

Incorporating These Supermarket Staples Into Your Diet

These affordable, versatile foods can both help you create a healthier diet, whether you’re looking to manage your weight, keep your blood sugar in check, or get more nutrients. There are several easy ways to incorporate more bananas and sweet potatoes into your eating routine, including:

Adding banana slices to oatmeal or yogurt

Using mashed sweet potatoes as a base for meals instead of rice

Baking sweet potato wedges for a lunch or dinner side

Blending a banana into a smoothie for natural sweetness

Tossing roasted sweet potatoes in your salads