Arrest warrant issued against Hasina, 40 others in two cases

A Dhaka court on Monday issued arrest warrants against ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina and 40 others in two murder cases filed over killings during the July Uprising in 2024.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Jamsed Alam took cognisance of the charge sheets against 64 accused in the two cases involving the killings.

According to the case documents involving the killing of Hossain, he was shot dead on 19 July 2024. His mother, Rina Begum, filed the case on 31 August that year, accusing 16 persons.

Police on 23 November 2025 filed the charge sheet accusing 34 persons. Among them, 20 accused are at large.

Along with Sheikh Hasina, other notable accused are former ministers Obaidul Quader, Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, Hasan Mahmud, Jahangir Kabir Nanok, and banned Chhatra League President Saddam Hossain and Secretary Sheikh Wali Asif Enan.

According to the murder case of Sabuj, he was shot on 4 August 2024 and later died at a hospital while undergoing treatment.

His brother, Monir Hossain, filed a case on 1 September 2024, accusing 98 persons and 450–500 unidentified individuals.

Police on 27 November 2025 filed a charge sheet against 30 persons, including Sheikh Hasina and Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal.

Among the accused, the court issued arrest warrants against 21 persons as they are at large.