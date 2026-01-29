Govt approves several ordinances, proposals

The Council of Advisers at its weekly meeting today gave approval to six ordinances, three proposals and a policy.

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus chaired the meeting at his office in the city’s Tejgaon area this morning.

Later, Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam briefed the media at the Foreign Service Academy here this afternoon, saying the advisory council discussed 11 important agenda and gave approval to them.

He said the meeting gave approval to drafts of the Prevention of Sexual Harassment at the Workplace and Educational Institutions Ordinance 2026, the Domestic Violence Prevention Ordinance 2026, the National Sports Council (Amendment) Ordinance 2026, the Bangladesh Animal and Animal Products Quarantine Ordinance 2026, the Narayanganj Development Authority Ordinance 2026 and the Cumilla Development Authority Ordinance 2026.

The advisory council approved a proposal to declare March 23 as BNCC Day to be celebrated every year while it also approved another proposal to withdraw the declaration submitted by Bangladesh under the section 14 (1) of the Convention against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment (CAT).

The meeting also approved a proposal for Bangladesh to become a party to the Hague Convention on the Civil Aspects of International Child Abduction, 1980.

Besides, the advisory council took a decision to open a new mission at Georgetown in Guyana, a Caribbean country, at the level of Chargé d’Affaires or First Secretary, by deploying officials from existing Bangladeshi embassies and missions abroad.

It also approved the draft of the Import Policy Order 2025–2028, the draft of which was approved.

Chief Adviser’s Deputy Press Secretary Mohammad Abul Kalam Azad Majumder, Senior Assistant Press Secretary Foyez Ahammad and Assistant Press Secretary Shuchismita Tithi were present at the briefing.