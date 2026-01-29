Tarique Rahman pledges to waive farmers’ loans up to Tk 10,000

BNP Chairman Tarique Rahman has pledged waiving agricultural loans up to Tk 10,000 and interest if the party comes to power in coming election.

“The measure aims to provide immediate financial relief to farmers and strengthen the rural economy,” he said while speaking in an election rally at Rajshahi Madrasa Ground here today.

Tarique Rahman also announced other plans to support farmers through financial measures, including introduction of an agriculture card that would allow farmers to receive bank loan as well as government-provided seeds, fertilisers, pesticides and medicines directly.

Besides, Tarique Rahman pledged to establish cold storage facilities for mangoes in Rajshahi and surrounding districts to ensure the farmers getting fair price.

Rajshahi and Chapainawabganj are known as country’s major mango-producing regions, yet farmers suffer losses every year due to lack of proper preservation facilities, he added.

“There are mango orchards here, in this mango city of Chapainawabganj and in Rajshahi as well, but there is no cold storage facility to preserve mangoes,” he said.

“One of our plans is to find ways to preserve mangoes and store them for a longer period. After proper research and testing, we want to build cold storage facilities for mangoes in this region,” he said.

BNP chairperson said such initiatives would help farmers getting better prices for their produces and strengthen the rural economy.

Overall well-being of the country depends on the economic strength of farmers, he said.

Tarique Rahman said a future BNP government would prioritize the revival of the Barind Multipurpose Development Project, which he described as the largest autonomous agricultural project in the country once upon a time.

“The Barind Project, initiated by Shaheed President Ziaur Rahman, led to a doubling food production during his tenure,” he said.

“But today the project is almost inactive. Over the past 16 years, no meaningful work has been done on it.”

Tarique Rahman said the Barind Project previously had its own budget of nearly Tk 1,000 crore, but it was deliberately neglected.

“We want to properly reactivate the Barind Project. We want to excavate canals in this area and dredge the Padma River so that irrigation facilities can once again reach farmers from Rajshahi to Thakurgaon and Panchagarh,” he added.

Addressing the gathering, BNP chairman reiterated his party’s plan to construct Padma Barrage to combat the challenges of India’s Farakka barrage on upstream.

“If we have your support, Insha’Allah, once the Paddy Sheaf can form government, we will begin construction of Padma Barrage,” he said.

“If we can build the Padma Barrage, the entire region-Rajshahi, Natore and Chapainawabganj- will be benefited,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Tarique Rahman arrived in Rajshahi at 12:30 pm at Shah Makhdum Airport under tight security.

He later paid homage at the shrine of Shah Makhdum (R) before addressing the rally.

A festive atmosphere prevailed in the city on the occasion of Tarique Rahman’s visit as large numbers of party leaders and activists from Rajshahi, Natore and Chapainawabganj joining the rallies.