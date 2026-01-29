Utilise the opportunity that has come: Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Thursday urged voters to vote for “sheaf of paddy” in the upcoming national elections, saying that all should utilise the opportunity that has come before them.

“In the 2001 elections, you – mothers and sisters – made garlands with the money you saved by selling eggs, chickens and vegetables. I have not forgotten that debt of love. I tried to work for you. In the past elections, I could not speak, I only cried. Now an opportunity has arisen – we have to utilise it,” he said.

The BNP secretary general made the remarks while speaking at a roadside rally at Ward No- 8 of Salandar union under Thakurgaon sadar upazila.

“I am a person known to you. You have known me since 1986. At that time, I was the municipality chairman. Till today, none can point a finger at me and say that I have betrayed your trust,” he said.

Presenting his personal life, Fakhrul claimed that he entered politics by selling his father’s land.

“The car I use in Dhaka today is a 20-year old one. The car, which I used to come here today, is not mine – it belongs to a supporter,” he said.

The BNP secretary general said people were not able to vote for many years. “Now is the opportunity. If you vote for me with sheaf of paddy, I will be able to go to parliament and work for you.”

He also said, “We do not want to live on alms, we want to live by working. We need to do a lot of development in Thakurgaon. We need to create employment opportunities by training and educating our mothers, sisters and youth.”

A huge number of commoners and local leaders and activists of BNP and its affiliates joined the roadside rally.