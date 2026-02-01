Hasnat Abdullah’s rival Manjurul Ahsan barred to contest polls

The Supreme Court’s Appellate Division on Sunday dismissed the leave to appeal petition filed by BNP-nominated candidate Manjurul Ahsan Munshi to regain his candidacy in the Cumilla-4 constituency in the 13th national parliamentary election.

Now, he will not be able to contest the polls, said lawyers.

Manjurul was the rival of National Citizen Party (NCP) nominee candidate Hasnat Abdullah in this seat.

The order was issued by the full bench of the Appellate Division, headed by the Chief Justice Zubayer Rahman Chowdhury.

On January 17, Manjurul Ahsan’s nomination was canceled by the Election Commission over allegations of defaulted loans. He challenged the decision in the High Court, which dismissed his petition on January 21 and subsequently filed an appeal with the Appellate Division, which has now been rejected.

The nomination cancellation was initially requested by NCP candidate Hasnat Abdullah.