Nahid’s writ dismissed, Quayum can contest polls

The High Court on Tuesday dismissed a writ petition challenging the validity of BNP-nominated Dr MA Quayum’s candidacy in the Dhaka-11 constituency for the 13th National Parliamentary Election.

Now, there is no bar for Quayum to contest polls.

The High Court bench comprising Justice Fahmida Kader and Justice Md Asif Hasan issued this order.

Senior lawyer Mohammad Hossain and Advocate Zahirul Islam Musa represented Nahid Islam, also the rival candidate from the same constituency and the candidate of the 11-party alliance.

Earlier on February 2, a writ petition was filed with the relevant branch of the High Court alleging dual citizenship and concealment of information against BNP-nominated MA Quayum in the Dhaka-11 constituency.