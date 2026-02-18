Columnist-researcher Shah Mansur Ali Noman wins Best Feature Writer award in London

Matiar Chowdhury:

Shah Mansur Ali Noman, an essayist, researcher and education

administrator in London, has been awarded the ;Best Feature Writer of the Year-2025

award. He was selected for this honor based on the evaluation of the best features, columns

and articles published in the media at the UK Bangla Reporters Unity Awards and

Inauguration Ceremony.

The event, organized on Sunday (February 15) evening at the London Academy, was chaired

by UKBRU President Muhammad Shahed Rahman and presented by Secretary Abdul Bashir.

Bengali-speaking journalists, columnists, researchers, and prominent figures from the socio-

cultural arena living in the UK were present.

The chief guest was Faisal Chowdhury MBE, Member of the Scottish Parliament, Luton

Council Deputy Mayor Councillor Shahanara Nasser and Croydon Council Deputy Mayor

Councillor Mohammad Islam were present as guests of honour.

Through the combination of these four disciplines of social service, writing, research, and

photography, Shah Mansur Ali Noman views society with a deeply humane

perspectiveWhich made him a wise personality. His father was a social worker, public

representative, and educationist. The ideals of humanitarian service and social responsibility

were deeply ingrained in his psyche from childhood.

Shah Mansur Ali Noman completed his MGS (Second Masters) in 2019 from the Department

of Political Science, Dhaka University, and ranked third in his batch on merit. He received his

Master of Science (MSS) degree in Political Science from the National University (MC

College, Sylhet) in 1998 and his LLB degree from the Metropolitan Law College, Sylhet in

2016.

He traveled to the UK while studying for the Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism (2020-

21) program at the Bangladesh Press Institute (PIB). Currently He is studying for an LLM

program at the University of Portsmouth.

In his professional life, he served as Assistant Registrar at North East University, Bangladesh.

Noman has been involved with the media since his student days. His columns, reports and

photographs have been published in Banglabazar Patrika, Aajker Suryoday, Ittefaq,

Suryodayo, Ittefaq, Red Green, Manabzamin, Rupali Bangladesh, And in various newspapers

published from Sylhet Division.Bangladesh News, Prothom Alo, Bhorer Kagoj, Khabor

Bangladesh, Daily Kalbela (Online) And in various newspapers published from Sylhet

Division.

His photographs on various subjects have been broadcast in several episodes of BBC

Bangla's Probha program. His photographs have been published in the Burnley Express

newspaper published from England.

Contemporary society, environmental pollution, river erosion, mountain cutting, natural

disasters, local road problems, development of communication and education systems,

culture, politics, and human rights are the main topics of his writing.

His multiple reports have attracted the attention of the relevant authorities and contributed

to the adoption of practical development initiatives, which is a shining example of a writers

social responsibility. ' He was awarded and congratulated by the newspapers Bhorer Kagoj

and Somyo. He was awarded and congratulated by the newspapers Bhorer Kagoj and

He is a member of the UK Bangla Reporters Unity, Bangladesh Red Crescent Society, Sylhet

Unit; Central Muslim Literary Society, Sylhet and a life member of Bangladesh Family

Planning Association (FPAB), Sylhet Unit. Life member of Salimullah Muslim Hall (Dhaka

University) Alumni Association and Dhaka University Political Science Department Alumni

Association….

In recognition of his contribution to social service, he was awarded the Radiant Award by

the Udar Diganta Literary Society and Library (Kulaura, Moulvibazar) on 23 December 2016.

He received the award at a ceremony organized by the Bangladesh Human Rights

Commission Sylhet District and Metropolitan Branch on the occasion of the UN-proclaimed

World Day of Peace (21 September 2016).