Columnist-researcher Shah Mansur Ali Noman wins Best Feature Writer award in London

Shah Mansur Ali Noman, an essayist, researcher and education
administrator in London, has been awarded the ;Best Feature Writer of the Year-2025
award. He was selected for this honor based on the evaluation of the best features, columns
and articles published in the media at the UK Bangla Reporters Unity Awards and
Inauguration Ceremony.
The event, organized on Sunday (February 15) evening at the London Academy, was chaired
by UKBRU President Muhammad Shahed Rahman and presented by Secretary Abdul Bashir.
Bengali-speaking journalists, columnists, researchers, and prominent figures from the socio-
cultural arena living in the UK were present.
The chief guest was Faisal Chowdhury MBE, Member of the Scottish Parliament, Luton
Council Deputy Mayor Councillor Shahanara Nasser and Croydon Council Deputy Mayor
Councillor Mohammad Islam were present as guests of honour.
Through the combination of these four disciplines of social service, writing, research, and
photography, Shah Mansur Ali Noman views society with a deeply humane
perspectiveWhich made him a wise personality. His father was a social worker, public
representative, and educationist. The ideals of humanitarian service and social responsibility
were deeply ingrained in his psyche from childhood.
Shah Mansur Ali Noman completed his MGS (Second Masters) in 2019 from the Department
of Political Science, Dhaka University, and ranked third in his batch on merit. He received his
Master of Science (MSS) degree in Political Science from the National University (MC
College, Sylhet) in 1998 and his LLB degree from the Metropolitan Law College, Sylhet in
2016.
He traveled to the UK while studying for the Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism (2020-
21) program at the Bangladesh Press Institute (PIB). Currently He is studying for an LLM
program at the University of Portsmouth.
In his professional life, he served as Assistant Registrar at North East University, Bangladesh.
Noman has been involved with the media since his student days. His columns, reports and
photographs have been published in Banglabazar Patrika, Aajker Suryoday, Ittefaq,
Suryodayo, Ittefaq, Red Green, Manabzamin, Rupali Bangladesh, And in various newspapers
published from Sylhet Division.Bangladesh News, Prothom Alo, Bhorer Kagoj, Khabor
Bangladesh, Daily Kalbela (Online) And in various newspapers published from Sylhet
Division.
His photographs on various subjects have been broadcast in several episodes of BBC
Bangla's Probha program. His photographs have been published in the Burnley Express
newspaper published from England.
Contemporary society, environmental pollution, river erosion, mountain cutting, natural
disasters, local road problems, development of communication and education systems,
culture, politics, and human rights are the main topics of his writing.
His multiple reports have attracted the attention of the relevant authorities and contributed
to the adoption of practical development initiatives, which is a shining example of a writers
social responsibility. ' He was awarded and congratulated by the newspapers Bhorer Kagoj
He is a member of the UK Bangla Reporters Unity, Bangladesh Red Crescent Society, Sylhet
Unit; Central Muslim Literary Society, Sylhet and a life member of Bangladesh Family
Planning Association (FPAB), Sylhet Unit. Life member of Salimullah Muslim Hall (Dhaka
University) Alumni Association and Dhaka University Political Science Department Alumni
Association….
In recognition of his contribution to social service, he was awarded the Radiant Award by
the Udar Diganta Literary Society and Library (Kulaura, Moulvibazar) on 23 December 2016.
He received the award at a ceremony organized by the Bangladesh Human Rights
Commission Sylhet District and Metropolitan Branch on the occasion of the UN-proclaimed
World Day of Peace (21 September 2016).