We will work to uphold religious harmony: Muktadir

Commerce, Industries, and Textiles and Jute Minister Khandaker Abdul Muktadir has said that the government will continue working relentlessly to uphold religious harmony and ensure social protection in Sylhet.

“To further strengthen the bond of harmony, we must work with greater unity in thoughts, spirit and practice, with sincerity and dedication,” he said.

The minister made the remarks as the chief guest at a view-exchange meeting with leaders of the Hindu, Buddhist and Christian communities at the conference room of the Sylhet Circuit House yesterday night.

“I am not someone from afar; I am one of you. You will always find me by your side in any need or problem,” he said.

Muktadir added that being a Member of Parliament or a minister is a temporary matter, but he would always remain with the people as a human being and as a party worker.

Responding to various demands raised by the speakers at the meeting, the minister said that people had sent him to Parliament to resolve problems related to mosques, temples, madrasas, pagodas and churches, as well as other Sylhet-centric issues. “There is no need to raise these separately; these problems will be addressed accordingly,” he said.

Referring to unemployment among educated youths as one of Sylhet’s major challenges, he said initiatives would be taken to develop the IT sector to create employment opportunities.

He said co-working zones would be set up for freelancers, arrangements would be made to facilitate the easy repatriation of their earnings, and high-speed free internet services would be ensured to support their work.

The Minister also announced a plan to construct seven playgrounds in seven unions of Sylhet Sadar upazila to promote sports development.

In addition, he mentioned that a park would be constructed in the city centre to facilitate walking for residents.

Regarding a demand to bring a school from a tea garden area under the Monthly Pay Order (MPO) scheme, he said, “I may not understand your suffering exactly as you do, but I do understand and feel it in my own way.”

Muktadir noted that the current government is only four days old and no decision has yet been taken regarding new MPO enlistments. However, he assured that problems related to tea garden-based schools and other relevant issues would be resolved.

Among others, present at the meeting were Acting President of Sylhet Metropolitan BNP Joul Hasan Qaisel Lodi and General Secretary Emdad Hossain Chowdhury, along with leaders from the Hindu, Buddhist and Christian communities.