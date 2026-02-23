Under the initiative of UK Bangla Reporters Unity international Mother Language Day celebrated

Under the initiative of UK Bangla Reporters Unity

Paying tribute to the martyrs of the 1952 Language Movement at the Shaheed Minar premises in Altab Ali Park in East London, the speakers at the poetry recitation and discussion meeting said – Ekushey February is our pride, seventyone is our consciousness. If the importance of language is not understood at home and abroad, patriotism does not awaken, and the country does not develop.

The speakers also said that the importance of the Bengali language and culture must be highlighted, especially to the new generation in the diaspora. Otherwise, one day, there will be no people who speak Bengali in this distant diaspora.The speakers called on the council and the appropriate authorities to provide adequate budget and facilities to continue the practice of Bengali language and culture among the younger generation in the UK.

The Ekushey discussion and recitation program began at noon on Saturday (February 21) at the Shaheed Minar premises in Altab Ali Park in East London, chaired by Muhammed Shahed Rahman, President of the UK Bangla Reporters Unity, and conducted by Abdul Bashir, General Secretary and Editor of ABC Bangla News.

The discussion session was attended by former Speaker Ahbab Hossain, Jagannathpur Times Editor Shajidur Rahman, Politika News Editor-in-Chief Tanvir Ahmed, Reporters Vice President and UK Bangla Guardian Assistant Editor SKM Ashraful Huda, UKBRU Treasurer Mirza Abul Kashem, Assistant Secretary Asma Matin, Channel NRB UK Editor A Rahman Oli, Dilu Chowdhury, Jamal Ahmed Khan, Nahid Jagirdar, UKBDTV Chair Abdul Momin, Bangla Sanglap & J Times TV reporter Imran Talukdar among others.

Poet Imdadun Khanam, Senior Vice President of Reporters Unity, Assistant Secretary Poet Asma Matin, Organizing and Training Secretary Poet Jannatul Ferdous Dolly and member Dipa Haque, among others, recited lively poems during the discussion on International Mother Language Day.

Finally, the lively event concluded with a concerted performance of the Ekushey song.