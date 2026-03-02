Ekushey Padak-winning poet Jahanara Arju passes away at 93

Ekushey Padak-winning poet, literary editor and prominent cultural figure Jahanara Arju passed away on Monday at 1:30pm at her residence in Gulshan. She was 93.

She had been suffering from age-related illnesses for a long time. She is survived by two sons, one daughter, grandchildren and numerous admirers.

She was the mother of Justice Mohammad Ashfaqul Islam, senior judge of the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court of Bangladesh.

Her husband, the late AKM Nurul Islam, served as vice president of Bangladesh government, minister of law, minister of education, a judge of the Dhaka High Court during the Pakistan period, and former chief election commissioner.

Born on 17 November 1932, Jahanara Arju made a lasting contribution to Bangla literature and culture through decades of dedication, wisdom and creativity.

Her role in literary editing remains particularly significant. She served as the founding editor of Sultana, the first women-edited weekly magazine in then East Pakistan, considered a historic milestone in women-led literary journalism.

She began her literary journey at an early age. Her first poem was published in 1945 in the “Mukul’er Mahfil” section of the Daily Azad.

Over the years, her poems and writings regularly appeared in prominent literary magazines including Saugat, Mohammadi, Begum, Millat and Ittehad.

Her poetry reflected a unique blend of humanism, compassion and love for nature. Through simple yet emotionally resonant language, she portrayed the diverse experiences of people, soil and society.

Her works carried both the echo of inner sorrow and a luminous expression of hope and humanity.

In recognition of her outstanding contribution to Bangla literature, she was awarded the prestigious Ekushey Padak in 1987.

Over her lifetime, she received a total of 26 literary awards. Her notable poetry collections and writings have enriched Bangla literature and will continue to inspire future generations.

Her first funeral prayer will be held after Maghrib at Azad Mosque in Gulshan, while the second will take place after Isha and Tarawih prayers in her ancestral village of Khalilpur under Harirampur upazila in Manikganj district.

She will be laid to rest beside her husband’s grave there.