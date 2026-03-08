Smuggled hemp seized at Habiganj border

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB-55) seized 29 kilograms of smuggled hemp in two separate anti-smuggling drives in Madhabpur upazila along the Habiganj border on Sunday.

Acting on a tip-off, a patrol team from Rajendrapur Border Outpost (BOP) launched a drive around 5:00 PM in the Noagaon area and recovered 17 kg of hemp in an abandoned condition from a nearby jungle about 200 yards inside the border.

In a separate drive, the same BOP patrol team conducted another drive early Sunday in Jaluabad area and seized another 12 kg of smuggled hemp in an abandoned condition.

BGB officials confirmed the information through a press release and said that the seized contraband is being handed over to the Habiganj District Department of Narcotics Control following legal procedures.