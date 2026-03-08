South Korea hold Australia in Women’s Asian Cup thriller

South Korea held hosts Australia to a thrilling 3-3 draw to top their group at the Women’s Asian Cup in front of a massive crowd in Sydney on Sunday.

The two teams finished on seven points apiece in Group A with the Koreans topping the pool on goal difference.

Australia will now face a tough quarter-final against either North Korea or China while the South Koreans stay in Sydney to play one of the best third-placed finishers.

South Korea, who knocked Australia out of the 2022 tournament, had to weather an early storm from the home side.

They should have been down a goal in the 10th minute when Steph Catley, who only had the keeper to beat, fired high.

Australia were punished for their wastefulness four minutes later when the Koreans struck on the counter-attack.

Jeon Yu-gyeong found room down the left before putting a pinpoint cross into the box.

Mun Eun-ju burst through the Australian defence with her finish giving keeper Mackenzie Arnold no chance.

The Australians drew level when Alanna Kennedy fired home in the 32nd minute.

The hosts then sent the home crowd into a frenzy when Matildas superstar Sam Kerr fired in at the near post in first-half stoppage time.

South Korea equalised in the 53rd minute when Kim Shin-ji converted from the penalty spot.

Three minutes later they went ahead when substitute Kang Chae-rim fired across goal and beat a diving Arnold.

Kennedy’s equaliser in the seventh minute of stoppage time came too late to make a difference, giving South Korea the easier path in the knockout rounds.