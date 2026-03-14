Former council office set to become new affordable housing site

Tower Hamlets Council has secured £1,117,648 from the Government’s Brownfield Land Release Fund (BLRF2) to support the demolition of Albert Jacob House in Bethnal Green. The Council has identified the site as suitable for 53 much needed affordable homes for social rent.

The Government’s Brownfield Land Release Fund helps public sector organisations make better use of their land and buildings, improve local services, reduce costs, and release land for new homes and jobs.

Albert Jacob House was once one of the Council’s office buildings. Since the Council has now centralised its office space in the new Town Hall in Whitechapel and several smaller local hubs across the borough, the building is no longer needed.

As the fastest-growing borough in the country, Tower Hamlets faces intense housing pressure, with around 30,000 households currently on the Housing Register. This development will help reduce some of this pressure.

The new scheme will provide: 8 one-bedroom homes, 13 two-bedroom homes, 23 three-bedroom homes, 9 four-bedroom homes.

It will also include five non-residential spaces, along with new communal landscaping and improvements to the surrounding outdoor area.

Procurement for a demolition contractor is underway. Demolition is expected to start in April 2026, with construction of the new homes beginning in December 2026.

Albert Jacob House is part of a strong pipeline of housing projects, with over 1,000 new homes coming through Tower Hamlets Council’s direct delivery programme and partnership schemes, and up to 3,300 homes as part of the Mayor’s Accelerated Housing Programme. Together, these initiatives represent one of the most ambitious council-led housing programmes anywhere in the country.

Cllr Kabir Ahmed, Cabinet Member for Regeneration, Inclusive Development and House Building, said:

“We are always looking for new and practical ways to meet the huge demand for housing in our borough. By transforming this former council office into much needed council homes, we are putting this land to better use and helping more local families find a place to call home.”