Syed Mohshin Ali elected as Governor of The Archer Academy, London

Muhammed Shahed Rahman : British Bangladeshi educationist Syed Mohshin Ali has been elected as a governor of The Archer Academy, Finchey, London, UK.

He has recently been elected as a governor of The Archer Academy School in London for the next four years by receiving majority parents votes.

Syed Mohshin Ali is the first Muslim governor elected in the history of this school.

He is a resident of Finchley, London. Educationist Syed Mohsin Ali is an optician and prominent businessman.

He is the owner of Cosmo Foods, North Finchley and the director of the voluntary charuty organization “Mohsin Foundation”. He is a former teacher of Shahjalal University of Science and Technology – School.