Wajiha wins silver award in international mathematics competition

Muhammed Shahed Rahman, Speacial correspondent : Wajiha Mahmud Afrin, a student at Buckinghamshire Council’s Hamilton Academy in the UK, has won the Silver Award in the Bonus Round of the International Primary Mathematics Challenge (PMC) 2026.

Recently, the results of the bonus round were published on the PMC website. In the future, Wajiha wants to become a mathematician and space scientist.

Wajiha is the eldest daughter of journalist Chamir Mahmud, former general secretary of Sylhet District Press Club, and school teacher Shahida Zaman. They currently live permanently in High Wycombe, UK, with their family.

More than 61,000 students from different countries around the world participated in the PMC Challenge held in November 2025. From there, 3,100 students were selected based on mathematical skills and problem-solving ability and invited to participate in the bonus round held in February 2026.

Among those selected was Wajiha Mahmud Afrin.

He successfully participated in the bonus round and won the silver award.

Her achievement is considered a recognition of her hard work, dedication, and mathematical talent. Wajiha has proven her skills not only in studies but also in leadership.

Meanwhile, she was recently elected as a councilor at her school and was later elected as the school councilor chairperson after receiving the highest number of votes among all the councilors.

Wajiha has successfully passed the entrance exam for admission to class seven at Wycombe High Grammar School, one of the best schools in the UK, next September.

Previously, in 2024, he earned the BBC’s Blue Peter badge and received widespread praise.

Wajiha’s success, competing with students from different countries around the world, including the UK, China, Dubai, and Singapore, has become a matter of pride for her family, school, and the Bengali community.

Wajiha’s father, Shamir Mahmud, confirmed his daughter’s success to Bangla Mirror news. He sought everyone’s blessings for Wajiha’s bright future.