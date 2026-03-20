Labour MPs threaten vote to show opposition to Mahmood’s migration plans

Labour MPs opposed to the government’s immigration reforms are threatening to expose the party’s divisions by forcing a symbolic vote in Parliament unless ministers back down.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood plans to double the length of time that it will take for migrants to gain indefinite leave to remain (ILR) – or permanent residency – in the UK in most cases from five to 10 years.

Care workers and refugees would have to wait longer.

The Home Office has said these changes do not require legislation – and therefore would not need to be put to a vote – but opponents are considering using parliamentary procedure to force a non-binding vote to highlight their concerns.

Settlement, also known as indefinite leave to remain, gives a person the right to live, work and study in the UK for as long as they like and apply for benefits if they are eligible.

The Home Office has said its figures show net migration added 2.6 million people to the UK population between 2021 and 2024, and around 1.6m people could settle in the UK between 2026 and 2030.

The government has based many of its reforms on policies pursued by Labour’s sister party the Social Democrats in Denmark and which the Home Office believes has led to a substantial reduction in migration.

Mahmood’s intention to apply the new rules to migrants who are already in the UK rather than just to those who arrive in future was denounced this week by Labour’s former deputy leader Angela Rayner as “un-British”.

On Wednesday, Downing Street sources highlighted the possibility of introducing “transitional arrangements” which could potentially reduce the 10-year wait for some existing migrants.

The Home Office has had 200,000 responses to its consultation on the reforms and is still considering how to apply the changes to those already in the UK.

But the Folkestone and Hythe MP Tony Vaughan, who sent a letter signed by 100 colleagues to the home secretary expressing opposition to the changes, told the BBC that transitional arrangements would only be a “sticking plaster on a scheme that was flawed from the beginning”.

He said the policy would deter skilled migration to the UK, costing the Treasury “billions”.

“If people can get settlement in five years – as they can in major EU economies, as they can in Canada and Australia – why would they come here. That is not going to help the British public.”

Labour MPs have so far been expressing concerns about the changes privately.

One said that it was wrong to “renege on promises” by making people who “uprooted their lives to come here” wait longer for permanent residency.

Another said their opposition was “non-negotiable” and the reforms needed to be “binned” rather than mitigated.

A former minister said the issue had come up in some communities in the Gorton and Denton by-election, which Labour lost last month.

A long-standing critic said “it is better to cringe and do a U-turn than do the wrong thing”.

There was support for some of the home secretary’s changes, such as new safe and legal routes, but the MPs were keen to see the details.

But the ILR changes provoked the most ire.

Multiple sources have told the BBC that they intend to invoke little-used parliamentary procedures to force a vote in the coming months.

The BBC understands there is likely to be a debate on the changes in the Lords, too.

But parliamentary votes would only be symbolic, and would not be binding on the government.

However, the MPs opposed to the ILR changes believe the mere prospect of a vote could still provide a valuable weapon.

As one of them explained, it would highlight divisions on a politically toxic issue for Labour unless ministers back down.

The home secretary has consistently argued that the changes are necessary both to restore trust in the immigration system and to tackle the consequences of high levels of net migration in recent years.

A Home Office spokesman said: “The privilege of living here forever should be earned not automatic.

“We must be honest about the scale and impact of hundreds of thousands of low-skilled migrants getting settlement rights.”

The Conservatives believe the changes should go further but have suggested they could back the ILR reforms.

The Liberal Democrats oppose Labour’s proposed changes, while Reform UK says would abolish the right to ILR if it won the next election.

And while as many as one in four Labour MPs have concerns, others would be worried if the government did back down.

An MP facing an electoral threat from Reform UK said if ministers backtrack “my seat will never be Labour again”.

They added: “I have seen the polling and the immigration policies are popular. Some people will never vote Labour unless we get a grip.”

Another long-standing Labour stalwart told me: “The Left are always telling us we need to be bold. Well, Shabana [Mahmood] is bold on immigration – and they don’t like it. They don’t get out enough – they are deluded if they think the changes are unpopular.”