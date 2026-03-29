Govt identifies road safety as top priority

The government has identified road safety as the government’s top priority during a high-level meeting on the issue, making GPS tracking system mandatory for public transport across the country to help prevent road accidents and improve overall road safety.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting held at the Road Transport and Highways Division of the Ministry of Road Transport and Bridges, chaired by Road Transport and Bridges Minister Shaikh Rabiul Alam.

During the meeting, the minister said the introduction of GPS in public transport is part of a broader government initiative to strengthen monitoring of vehicles and ensure discipline on the roads, according to a press release.

He also instructed the Roads and Highways Department to give priority to making U-turn points on highways safer. The Local Government Division was asked to take necessary measures to ensure safe U-turn facilities on local roads connected to highways.

Highlighting public safety as the government’s top priority, the minister urged all concerned authorities to remain alert ahead of the upcoming Eid-ul-Adha to avoid past shortcomings.

He said passengers must be safely disembarked before vehicles are allowed to board ferries and adequate safety arrangements must be ensured. Authorities and transport owners were also instructed not to register unfit vehicles.

State Minister for Road Transport and Highways and Railways Habibur Rashid, who attended as a special guest, stressed the need to further strengthen the Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA).

He said all stakeholders must work together to implement the government’s development plans and improve transport sector governance.

Following the meeting, the minister told reporters that various measures have been taken to make future Eid travel safer and more comfortable. These include increasing highway police vigilance, strengthening control over cargo vehicles, and removing unauthorized temporary bus counters from highways.

He also noted that disciplinary actions, including temporary suspensions and route permit cancellations, have been taken against those responsible for recent road accidents.

Regarding passenger complaints about excessive fares, the minister said BRTA-approved fare charts will now have to be displayed visibly at bus counters and inside vehicles. Immediate action will be taken if any violations are found.

He also said the government is working to fix fares for air-conditioned bus services in the near future.

The minister expressed hope that through coordinated efforts, future Eid travel would become safer, smoother, and more passenger-friendly.

State Minister for Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives Mir Shahe Alam and Member of Parliament Advocate Shamsur Rahman Shimul Biswas were also present at the meeting.