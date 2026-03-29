Salahuddin seeks French support for police reform

Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed said the government prioritises improving law and order and restoring the reputation and capacity of the country’s police and other law enforcement agencies.

He urged France to support Bangladesh in police reform and capacity building during a courtesy meeting with Jean-Mare Séré-Charlet, France’s ambassador to Dhaka, at the Ministry of Home Affairs on Sunday.

The minister highlighted that the government has developed short, medium, and long-term plans to build a people-friendly police force.

He noted that mob control has improved since the elected government took office, with only isolated incidents reported.

The meeting focused on law enforcement and security issues, counter-terrorism, police and Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) reform, forensic cooperation, mutual legal assistance, and identifying new areas for bilateral collaboration.

Salahuddin Ahmed specifically requested French technical support to enhance the anti-riot unit and directed relevant units, including the Anti-Terrorism Unit and DMP’s Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime Unit, to coordinate with the French embassy.

Ambassador Séré-Charlet expressed France’s commitment to strengthening bilateral ties and highlighted ongoing support to develop CID forensic laboratory capabilities.

The meeting also included senior officials from the Ministry of Home Affairs and French embassy representatives.