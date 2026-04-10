BNP begins sale of nomination forms for reserved women’s seats

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party has started selling and receiving nomination forms to finalise party candidates for the reserved women’s seats in the 13th Jatiya Sangsad.

The programme formally began at 11:00am on Friday at the party’s central office in Naya Paltan in the capital.

The event was inaugurated by Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, the party’s Senior Joint Secretary General. He said interested candidates would be able to collect and submit nomination forms until 12 April. Each form has been priced at Tk2,000, while a deposit of Tk50,000 must be paid at the time of submission.

In his opening remarks, Rizvi said the BNP remains committed to sustaining the democratic process in the country. He noted that candidates for the reserved women’s seats would be selected from among those who had faced repression and persecution during the rule of the Awami League.

He added that BNP women leaders had endured various forms of hardship, including imprisonment, while the party was in opposition. The party’s nomination board, he said, is expected to select qualified candidates after considering all relevant factors, and he urged aspirants to abide by party decisions.

Rizvi further said that several criteria would be taken into account in the nomination process, including candidates’ roles in the July movement, educational qualifications, political experience, and their ability to speak effectively in parliament.