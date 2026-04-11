13 killed in Israeli strike on Nabatieh, IDF says 30 rockets fired from Lebanon

Lebanon’s President Joseph Aoun said on Friday that 13 state security personnel were killed in an ⁠Israeli strike on ⁠a governmental building in the southern city ⁠of Nabatieh.

In a statement, Aoun condemned continued Israeli attacks and said targeting state institutions would not ⁠deter ⁠Lebanon from defending its sovereignty.

Meanwhile, Iran-backed Hezbollah fired around 30 projectiles from Lebanon into Israel on Friday, the Israeli military said, reporting that some strikes caused damage.

Air raid sirens were activated across northern Israel near the Lebanese border, where Israeli forces and Hezbollah militants have continued to exchange fire despite a truce in the broader conflict involving Iran.

Israeli emergency services reported a strike in Safed, where a direct hit damaged several vehicles.

The emergency services reported additional impacts in the Galilee region, including in Baana and Deir Assad, where a building was hit.

Clashes between Hezbollah and Israeli forces began on March 2, two days after the militant group fired rockets into Israel in retaliation for US? Israeli strikes on Iran.

Israel, which says Lebanon is not covered by the truce agreed this week between Washington and Tehran, carried out strikes on Wednesday that killed more than 300 people in Lebanon.

The Israeli military says it has “dismantled” more than 4,300 Hezbollah sites in Lebanon since the start of the war and killed more than 1,400 Hezbollah fighters.

The Lebanese health ministry says more than 1,800 people, including 163 children, have been killed in the country since early March.

On the Israeli side, 12 soldiers have been killed in southern Lebanon since March 2.

On Friday, a reservist was seriously wounded by shrapnel after an explosive drone targeted Israeli positions in southern Lebanon, an army spokesman said.