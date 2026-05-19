11 more children die of measles, symptoms in 24hrs

Eleven more children died in the past 24 hours till Tuesday morning—nine from measles-related symptoms and two from confirmed measles cases.

In addition, Bangladesh reported 1,264 new suspected measles cases and 73 confirmed infections in a 24-hour span, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) bulletin.

The DGHS said that since 15 March, the total number of confirmed measles cases has stood at 7,929, while suspected cases have reached 56,586.

During the same period, 77 people have died from confirmed measles, while 398 deaths were reported among suspected cases.

Besides, a total of 40,090 patients have recovered so far, the DGHS said.

The measles situation in Bangladesh has worsened amid a surge in suspected and confirmed cases, as well as fatalities.

Meanwhile, the government has cancelled weekly holidays and earned leave for doctors, nurses and other health workers to contain the current measles outbreak.