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Bangladesh delegation joins Education World Forum in London

A Bangladesh delegation, along with British Deputy High Commissioner to Bangladesh James Goldman, joined more than 150 ministers at the Education World Forum in London.

The British High Commission in Dhaka shared the information in a Facebook post on Tuesday afternoon.

Prime Minister’s Adviser and Spokesperson of the Prime Minister’s Office Mahdi Amin joined the delegation.

The post further said education remains a cornerstone of national security and economic resilience amid growing global uncertainty.