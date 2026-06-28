Ban in schools across England starts on Monday under new education law

Starting on Monday, June 29, 2026, England’s education system will see a landmark shift under sweeping new government legislation. The Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Act 2026 will come into force, requiring all state-funded schools to establish a completely phone-free environment throughout the school day.

For some time, the Department for Education has advised schools to place restrictions on mobile device usage. While a considerable number of schools had already begun implementing such measures — with approximately 90% of secondary schools enforcing their own bans — the new Act enshrines these rules into national law.

The prohibition on phones during school hours is intended to reduce classroom disruptions and foster a safer environment by addressing concerns about cyberbullying and social media pressures.

Pupils will be prohibited from using or accessing mobile phones, smartwatches capable of receiving notifications, or similar smart devices at any point throughout the school day. This so-called ‘bell-to-bell’ restriction applies from the moment a student sets foot on school premises until the final bell sounds at the close of the day.

Schools will permit older pupils in Years 12 and 13 to access their phones in designated areas, such as a sixth-form common room. However, this exception will only apply provided they are not using their devices in the presence of younger students, reports the Mirror.