PM Tarique Rahman calls for taking Nazrul’s literary works to every household

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has called for the literary works, music and philosophy of Bangladesh’s National Poet Kazi Nazrul Islam to reach every household, instead of remaining confined to official ceremonies or within four walls.

He made the call on Thursday while inaugurating Nazrul Year 2026-2027 at a ceremony held in the Cabinet Division conference room at the Secretariat.

Addressing the event, the Prime Minister said that in the era of information technology and artificial intelligence, Nazrul’s literature and philosophy can play a vital role in shaping the moral values of the younger generation.

Formally declaring the year-long observance open, he said that a wide range of initiatives, including literary conferences, research programmes, cultural festivals, publications, theatre festivals, and digital preservation projects, would create fresh opportunities to eases and promote Nazrul’s works both at home and abroad.

The Prime Minister stressed the need to deepen the younger generation’s connection with the poet’s life and legacy by involving Nazrul researchers, artists, and cultural activists in programmes at the district, upazila and educational institution levels.

He also remarked that it would be more appropriate to virtually engage Nazrul scholars and artists in such events instead of administrative officials.

Tarique Rahman further announced that the government is examining the feasibility of declaring Trishal in Mymensingh- closely associated with the poet’s life- as “Nazrul City.” He also underscored the importance of multilingual translations and academic research to spread Nazrul’s humanitarian message to the international community.

The Prime Minister said that Nazrul remains as relevant today as ever for his ideals of equality, secularism, humanity, and resistance against injustice. In his words, “Kazi Nazrul Islam is the soul of Bangladesh.” He added that the government is committed to building a safe and harmonious Bangladesh where people of all religions and backgrounds can live together peacefully.