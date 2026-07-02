Youth stabbed dead in Sylhet

A young man was stabbed to death allegedly by his cousin following an argument over watching a FIFA World Cup football match in Zakiganj upazila of Sylhet district on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Alam Ahmed, 28, son of Wasir Ali of Lamar village in the upazila.

Muhammad Abdur Razzak, Officer-in-Charge of Zakiganj Police Station, said an altercation was ensued between Alam and his cousin Pervez Ahmed, 32, while watching a football match of FIFA World Cup early Thursday.

At one stage, Pervez hit Alam with sharp weapon, leaving him injured and fled away.

Later, he was taken to Zakiganj Upazila Health Complex where the doctors declared him dead.

On information, police arrested Pervez from Madarkhal village.