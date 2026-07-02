HSC, equivalent exams begin simultaneously across country

The Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations began simultaneously across the country on Thursday (July 2), with over 12.70 lakh candidates set to appear under 11 education boards.

HSC exams began at 10AM with Bangla 1st Paper on the first day.

Students from 9,439 educational institutions are expected to sit for the examinations at 2,697 centres under the country’s nine general education boards, the Bangladesh Madrasa Education Board and the Bangladesh Technical Education Board. Localbusiness directory

A total of 77 subjects will be covered over 21 examination days.

The written examinations will continue until August 8, while practical examinations must be completed by August 15.

CCTV cameras have been installed at all examination centres, while a central monitoring cell has been set up at the Ministry of Education to oversee examination activities in real time across the country.

A total of 1,069,714 candidates are sitting for the examinations under the nine general education boards this year, an increase of 14,316 from last year.

Of the total candidates, 1,069,714 are under the nine general education boards, 92,905 under the Bangladesh Madrasa Education Board, and 107,964 under the Bangladesh Technical Education Board.