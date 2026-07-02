Researcher Faruk Ahmed received the ‘Gunijan Sammana Padak 2026’ (Distinguished Person Award) at a literary and cultural festival in London.

By Matiar Chowdhury:

Researcher Faruk Ahmed was awarded the ‘Gunijan Sammanana Padak 2026’ (Distinguished Personality Award) at the two-day 14th Bangladesh Book Fair, Literature, and Cultural Festival held in London this year. The United Kingdom Combined Literary and Cultural Council conferred this honorary award upon the veteran researcher for the year 2026. The organizing committee and guests presented this honor to the distinguished researcher at the Bangladesh Book Fair and Literary-Cultural Festival held in London on June 28. Ekushey Padak-winning educationist and thinker Rupa Chakraborty arrived from Bangladesh to attend this year’s literary and cultural festival as the chief guest; renowned writer and translator Anisuzzaman came from the United States as a special guest; and Shamim Azad—a poet, Bangla Academy Award recipient, and former teacher at Dhaka University—joined from England.

This year, the United Kingdom Combined Literary and Cultural Council awarded medals to four individuals across four categories. These included the Distinguished Personality Award, the Literary Award, as well as the Best Performance Award and the Distinguished Friends Recognition Award for members of the organization. The recipients of the awards are distinguished researcher and historian Faruk Ahmad, who received the award for excellence in research, and poet Mashuk Ibn Anis, who received the award for literatureAdditionally, the ‘Best Performance Award’ was presented to organizer and TV presenter Hena Begum and Noorjahan Shilpi for their significant organizational contributions, while the ‘Distinguished Friend Award’ was awarded to writer and journalist Sebul Chowdhury.

A brief profile of researcher Faruk Ahmed:

Faruk Ahmed is a pioneering writer and researcher in the field of documenting the history of Bengalis in Britain. He was born on January 22, 1964, in Goaspur village, located in the Golapganj Upazila of Sylhet district. His parents are Kutub Ali and Terabunnesa Khanam. Faruk Ahmad has been engaged in literary pursuits since the late 1970s. He became involved in journalism in the early 20th century, initially serving as the Golapganj correspondent for the weekly *Deshbarta* and later for the weekly *Sylhet Kontho*.Subsequently, he served as an assistant editor and executive editor for various publications, including the monthly *Desh-Duniya* (Sylhet), the monthly *Khedmat* and fortnightly *Golap Darpan* (Golapganj), and the monthly *Suchayan* (Chhatak). He was also a co-publisher and editor-in-chief of the monthly *London Bichitra* (1994–1996), published from London. He is an approved lyricist and playwright for the Sylhet station of Radio Bangladesh. In 1984–85, he served as the Executive Secretary of the Sylhet chapter of the ‘Bangladesh Geeti Kabi Sangsad’ (Bangladesh Lyricists’ Association). After completing his education, he chose teaching as his profession. He was one of the founders of Ranaping Adarsha High School—established in 1987 in Golapganj Union—and served as its acting headmaster at the time of its inception. Additionally, he was a founding member of Golapganj English Medium School, the founder of Kutub Ali Goyaspur Government Primary School, and the donor of the land for the Jahanara Faruk Goyaspur Community Clinic.

Faruk Ahmed moved to the United Kingdom as an immigrant in 1989 and has been a permanent resident of London ever since. In 2005, he was elected as a member of the executive committee during the inaugural election of the London Bangla Press Club. He served two terms (2017–2020) as the elected president of the ‘Sammilito Sahitya O Sanskritik Parishad UK’ (United Council for Literature and Culture UK). He is the General Secretary of the ‘Ethnic Minorities Original History and Research Centre’ (EMOHARC).

Among the books he has authored and edited are:

Books on history: *Bengali Newspapers and Journalism in Britain: 1916–2000* (First published: Emoark, London: 2001; Second printing: Jyotsna Publishers, Dhaka: 2006); *Bengali Politics in Britain* (Sahitya Prakash, Dhaka: 2012); *Islam in Golapganj* (Asha Prokashoni, Sylhet: 1999);

History of Golapganj (Ittyadi Grantha Prakash, Dhaka: 2015); The Practice of Bengali Literature and Culture in Britain (Bangla Academy, Dhaka: 2019); Bengali Immigration to Britain (UPL, Dhaka: 2020); History of Sylhet: The British Era (UPL, Dhaka: 2025). Essays and Articles: *Muktijuddher Smriti* (Imohack, London: 2007), *Atmaghati Bangali o Onyanyo Prabandha* (Ittadi Grantha Prakash, Dhaka: 2025). Lyrical Poetry: *E Matir Baul* (Video Times, London: 1994), *Amar Joto Gaan* (Basia Prakashani, Sylhet: 2024). Published English Books: Bengali Journals and Journalism in Britain: 1916-2007 (published by EMOHRC, London, 2008; published by Lulu, USA, 2009); Bengal Politics in Britain: Logic, Dynamics and Disharmony 1831-2009 (Hard Cover, published by Lulu, USA, 2010; paperback, published by Creation, 2013 (USA); Bengali Settlement in Britain (UPL, Dhaka: 2020). Edited books: *Jibon Khatar Kurano Pata* (A book of memoirs by the renowned social worker, organizer, and Leftist politician Tasadduq Ahmed; Jyotsna Publishers, Dhaka: 2002); *Sylhet Jela Awami League o Chhatra Leager Gorar Katha* (Imohack, London: 2007). *Ek British-Bangalir Atmakatha* (Ityadi Grantha Prakash, Dhaka)—a biographical work on the renowned caterer Abdul Gafur; *Dipra Padatik Maynur Rahman Babul* (a commemorative volume dedicated to poet Maynur Rahman Babul, 2023).

Forthcoming Bengali books include: *History of Sylhet: The Pakistan Era* (History), *Bengal’s Liberation War in Britain* (History), *Memoirs of a Bengali-British* (Autobiography), *The Self-Destructive Sylheti and Other Essays* (Essays), and *Amar Tone Kande Mon*. He has received numerous awards and honors both at home and abroad for his contributions to literature and research.

Awards: Bangla Academy Expatriate Writer Award (2013), Golapganj Social and Cultural Trust Honorary Medal, Expatriate Honor from the Sylhet District Administration (2025), and Lifetime Achievement Award from the London Bangla Press Club (2026). On June 28, 2026, the Sammilito Sahitya O Sanskritik Parishad (Joint Literary and Cultural Council) conferred the ‘Gunijan’ (Distinguished Person) Honorary Medal upon him in recognition of his significant contributions to research and the study of history.