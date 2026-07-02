New petition filed to show ex-CJ Khairul arrested

Police on Thursday moved with another petition to show former chief justice ABM Khairul Haque arrested in a case filed with Banani Police Station over attempted murder and violations of the Explosives Act linked with the student mass uprising in 2024.

The fresh petition was filed on the day when the Supreme Court’s chamber judge upheld the High Court’s order granting bail to the former chief justice in the Khobaib murder case during the 2024 July uprising.

According to court sources, Sub-Inspector Saiful Islam of Banani Police Station submitted the fresh application to a Dhaka court to show him arrested.

The Dhaka Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Md Sefatullah fixed 6 July for a hearing on the application in the presence of the accused, said Prosecution Department Sub Inspector Moktar Hossain.

According to the case statement, during the July movement, protesters were demonstrating in front of the Setu Bhaban in Mohakhali on the afternoon of 4 August 2024. As they marched towards Shahbagh, they allegedly came under attack and were fired upon, while crude bombs were also hurled at them.

The attack left 25 to 30 people, including Ujjal Mia, injured. Following the incident, Ujjal Mia filed a case with Banani Police Station on charges of attempted murder and under the Explosives Act.

The investigation officer stated that evidence collected during the investigation indicates the accused was involved in the incident described in the case.

On 23 May, Khairul was shown arrested in a case filed with Jatrabari Police Station over the killing of Khobaib after obtaining bail in seven separate cases. On 30 June, a High Court bench granted Khairul bail in the case.

However, on 17 May, the High Court directed the authorities not to show the former chief justice arrested or harass him without any specific case in which he is named as an accused following a writ petition filed on 13 May questioning the legality of repeatedly showing him arrested in different cases.

Earlier, Khairul was shown arrested on 30 March in two separate murder cases filed with Jatrabari and Adabor police stations in the capital after securing bail from the High Court in five separate cases.

On 24 July 2025, the detective branch of police arrested Khairul from his residence in the capital’s Dhanmondi area. He has been in jail since then.