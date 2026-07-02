Two sentenced to death for raping minor girl in Sylhet

A Sylhet court on Wednesday sentenced two youths to death for raping a 14-year-old girl in 2012.

Judge Begum Rubaiya Yeasmin of the Sylhet Children Violence Suppression Tribunal handed down the verdict.

The convicts are Md Joynal, 25, son of Md Ashik Ali of Shahbazpur area under Bishwanath upazila, and Nazim Uddin, 25, son of Md. Moinuddin of Kandirgaon area in the same upazila.

Advocate Nur Ahmed, Additional Public Prosecutor (APP) of the Sylhet Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal, confirmed the matter.

According to the prosecution, in the afternoon of November 27, 2012, Joynal lured the victim into a house while she was on her way to her maternal grandfather’s house. Nazim Uddin was already waiting inside the house, where they raped the victim.

Following the assault, when Joynal left the room, the girl managed to contact her mother using a mobile phone and narrated the incident.

Her mother rushed to the spot, rescued her, and subsequently admitted her to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital the following day. She underwent treatment at the hospital for four days.

Later, a case was filed with Bishwanath Police Station on December 1, 2012.