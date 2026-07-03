Portugal secures last 16 spot

Portugal could not rest easy after Gonzalo Ramos’ 94th-minute goal put them ahead. Croatia equalized 10 minutes into added time. Luka Modric burst into joy as the goal was scored. However, that joy did not last long. The goal was ruled out for offside. Portugal won 2-1 after a dramatic final minute.

Croatia took the lead in the match with a goal from Ivan Perisic in the 53rd minute. Then Cristiano Ronaldo equalized from the penalty spot in the 68th minute. And in the fourth minute of added time, Gonzalo Ramos headed home the winning goal from Rafael Liao’s cross.

Croatia took the lead in the 53rd minute through Ivan Perisic. The experienced winger scored with a perfect left-foot shot after a quick throw-in from Josip Stanisic.

However, Cristiano Ronaldo equalized for Portugal with a penalty in the 68th minute. He had a shot on goal in the 60th minute but was ruled out for offside. In the end, he did not make the mistake of getting his name on the scoresheet.

Then, Ramos’ last-minute goal secured a 2-1 victory for Portugal.