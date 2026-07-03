Missing tourist’s body recovered from Dhalai river in Sada Pathar

Companiganj Correspondent : The police have recovered the body of missing tourist Subrata Saha Bikash (33) from Dhalai river in Saada Pathar.

On Friday (July 3), a local boatman saw the body floating near the Bholaganj ropeway bunker and informed the police. Later, the police came and recovered the body.

Earlier, on Thursday, at around 2:30 pm, he went to bathe in the Sada Pathar and was swept away by the current. He is the son of Mihir Lal Saha of Ramgati upazila in Lakshmipur district.

It is learned that Subrata and four friends had come from Dhaka to see the Sada Pathar. On Thursday, at around 2:30 pm, they went to bathe in the water of the Sada Pathar. At that time, Subrata Saha was swept away by the current. Later, a rescue operation was launched in his search by the fire service, police and local people. Even after several hours of efforts, he could not be rescued. About 18 and a half hours after the disappearance, a boatman named Rubel Mia found his body near the Bholaganj ropeway bunker on Friday morning and informed the police.

Jagatjyoti, in-charge of the Bholaganj police outpost, said that this morning, a local boatman found the body of tourist Subrata Saha near pillar number 3 of the Bholaganj ropeway bunker. Upon receiving the information, we recovered the body and sent it to the morgue of MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital in Sylhet for an autopsy.

Companiganj Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Mohammad Robin Mia said that, although tourists were warned, many of them went into the water without wearing life jackets because they were too enthusiastic. As a result, accidents are happening.

He requested tourists coming to the white stone to go into the water wearing life jackets for their safety.