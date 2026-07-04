July not belong to any single party, it’s for all: PM Tarique Rahman

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has said that the July mass uprising does not belong to any single political party or individual, but is an achievement of all people who believe in democracy and peace.

He made the remarks on Saturday at the ‘July National Conference’ and remembrance program held at the Bangabandhu International Conference Center (China Friendship Conference Center) in Sher-e-Bangla Nagar, Dhaka.

The Prime Minister became emotional after listening to the memories and appeals of the families of those who were killed during the uprising.

He said that over the past 17 years, he, his family, and the people of the country had suffered injustice, and that Allah had now given him the power to seek revenge.

“But I do not want revenge.”

The Prime Minister also recalled that he had been forced to leave the country 17 years ago. “When I returned, I found that many of my colleagues were no longer with us. I had left behind many members of the Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal, but I could not find many of them. Many have passed away,” he said.

Tarique Rahman said those responsible for the July killings would be brought to justice. At the same time, he stressed that justice must not turn into injustice.

“Even if it takes time, we will ensure proper justice for those responsible for the killings.”

The event was jointly organized by the “July 24 Martyrs’ Family Society” and “Amra July Joddha” to mark the second anniversary of the historic July Mass Uprising, referred to as the “36th of July.”

During the program, several family members of those who lost their lives in the uprising shared emotional accounts of their loved ones’ sacrifices and the struggles they endured.

The atmosphere turned deeply emotional when one grieving mother broke down in tears while recalling her child’s sacrifice. The audience in the auditorium was visibly moved, and Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, seated in the front row, was also unable to hold back his tears. His eyes were seen welling up with emotion as he listened to the testimonies.