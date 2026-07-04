Two more children die, 833 new measles cases logged in 24 hours

Two more children died with measles-like symptoms across Bangladesh in the past 24 hours, while 833 new confirmed and suspected measles cases were reported during the same period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The latest measles situation report, released by the DGHS on Saturday afternoon, covers the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 am on July 4.

According to the report, the two latest deaths were among children showing measles symptoms. However, no laboratory-confirmed measles deaths were recorded during the reporting period.

Since March 15, a total of 638 children died with measles-like symptoms nationwide, while 93 children have died after being confirmed with measles, bringing the combined death toll linked to the outbreak to 731.

During the last 24 hours, health authorities recorded 101 laboratory-confirmed measles cases and 732 suspected cases, taking the total number of new infections to 833.

The report also said 704 children were admitted to hospitals during the period, while 675 patients were discharged after receiving treatment.

DGHS data show that since March 15, Bangladesh has recorded 104,693 suspected measles cases and 12,526 laboratory-confirmed infections. Of them, 87,966 patients have been hospitalized, while 84,218 have recovered and been discharged from hospitals.