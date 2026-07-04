17 expelled on second day of HSC, equivalent exams: 27,327 absent across 11 edu boards

A total of 17 examinees were expelled across Bangladesh for adopting unfair means on the second day of the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations.

At the same time, 27,327 students were absent from the examinations held under the country’s 11 education boards.

On Saturday 4 July, 2026, Bangla (Compulsory) Second Paper examination was held under nine general education boards, Alim Arabic First Paper and Arabic Literature examinations under Madrasah Education Board, and HSC English Second Paper examination under Technical Education Board.

According to Bangladesh Inter-Education Board Coordination Committee, the examinations were conducted smoothly at 2,691 centres across the country, excluding eight overseas centres.

Data from Board Coordination Committee show that examinations were scheduled to be held at a total of 2,691 centres under all 11 education boards nationwide. The total number of registered examinees was 10 lakh 30 thousand 806. Of them, 10 lakh 3 thousand 479 appeared for the examinations.

Among the 17 expelled examinees, the highest number, seven, were from the Madrasah Education Board, while three were from Technical Education Board and seven were from nine general education boards.

Statistics of the Nine General Education Boards

Across the nine general education boards (Dhaka, Rajshahi, Cumilla, Jashore, Chattogram, Sylhet, Barishal, Dinajpur and Mymensingh), a total of 8 lakh 60 thousand 764 examinees were registered at 1,620 centres. Of them, 8 lakh 41 thousand 125 appeared for the examinations, while 19 thousand 639 were absent.

Board-wise data show that under the Dhaka Education Board, 4,456 examinees were absent out of 2 lakh 51 thousand 630 candidates at 302 centres. Under the Rajshahi Education Board, 2,846 examinees were absent and 1 was expelled out of 1 lakh 12 thousand 916 candidates at 208 centres. Under the Cumilla Education Board, 1,956 examinees were absent and 2 were expelled out of 73 thousand 847 candidates at 197 centres. Under the Jashore Education Board, 2,362 examinees were absent out of 86 thousand 784 candidates at 240 centres. Under the Chattogram Education Board, 1,690 examinees were absent out of 79 thousand 274 candidates at 114 centres. Under the Sylhet Education Board, 1,276 examinees were absent out of 57 thousand 182 candidates at 96 centres. Under the Barishal Education Board, 1,467 examinees were absent and 2 were expelled out of 52 thousand 542 candidates at 142 centres. Under the Dinajpur Education Board, 2,251 examinees were absent and 1 was expelled out of 91 thousand 35 candidates at 213 centres. Under the Mymensingh Education Board, 1,335 examinees were absent and 1 was expelled out of 55 thousand 554 candidates at 112 centres.

Meanwhile, Alim Arabic First Paper and Arabic Literature examinations were held under the Madrasah Education Board. Of the total 84 thousand 293 examinees at 460 centres, 79 thousand 91 appeared for the examinations, while 5,202 were absent. The board also recorded the highest number of expulsions, with 7 examinees expelled for adopting unfair means.

Meanwhile, under the Technical Education Board, a total of 85 thousand 749 examinees were registered for the HSC English Second Paper examination at 611 centres. Of them, 83 thousand 263 appeared for the examination, while 2,486 were absent. A total of 3 examinees were expelled under the board on the day.

The press release also stated that the overall examination situation across the country remained satisfactory and peaceful.