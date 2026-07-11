Fulfil promises on referendum verdict or be compelled to do so: Jamaat Ameer

Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Dr Shafiqur Rahman on Saturday urged the BNP government to honour its promises to the people by implementing the July Charter referendum verdict – warning that otherwise it would be compelled to do so.

“Do not become a national traitor. Fulfil the promises made to the people and implement the referendum verdict,” he said while addressing an 11-party alliance rally at the Rangpur District School Ground.

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The rally was organised to press for the implementation of the Teesta Master Plan, effective steps to implement the referendum verdict, an end to border killings and push-ins, and measures to ease public suffering.

Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Dr Shafiqur Rahman said attempts were being made to divert public attention from the demand to implement the referendum verdict.

“Many things are being said to distract us from the demand for implementing the referendum verdict in different ways. But we cannot betray the nation. We have promised the people that we will continue our struggle and ensure the implementation of the referendum verdict, InshaAllah,” he said.

“We will not move an inch from this position. I am reaffirming this commitment here in Rangpur, the land soaked in the blood of Abu Sayed,” he added.

Shafiqur said the country’s youth had fought against inequality and corrupt politics to build a new Bangladesh. He claimed the referendum was held to bring about reforms.

He alleged that the current Prime Minister had pledged to vote for both his party and the referendum but had fulfilled only the first promise.

Referring to the Teesta issue, Shafiqur said the ruling party had earlier launched the “Jago Bahe Teesta Bachao” movement before the election, but no allocation had been made for the Teesta project in the current budget.

“We do not want empty words. We want practical action. If this government fails, the 11-party alliance, with the support and votes of the people, will form the government in the future and implement the Teesta project, InshaAllah,” he said.

Speaking about the border situation, the Jamaat chief alleged that India was creating tension along the border while the government remained silent.

“The people are not only protesting, they are also standing beside BGB personnel to resist such actions. We salute these brave people,” he said.

He criticised the government’s silence over the issue and urged it to reflect the aspirations of the people instead of acting to please others.

Reiterating his demand, Shafiqur said there should be no further delay in implementing the Teesta project.

NCP Convener Nahid Islam said the government would fail to secure international support if it failed to maintain national unity and honour the commitments made after the mass uprising.

“If there is no national unity in the country, the government will not receive support from any country in the world. The IMF has already told them it will not provide any more loans. No country will cooperate with them if they betray the spirit of the mass uprising and the reform process,” he said.

Nahid claimed that the mass uprising, the referendum, the reform agenda and the July Charter had created the political environment that brought the BNP to power.

He alleged that the BNP had since gone back on its commitments.

“The BNP has betrayed the referendum, the 31-point reform proposal, the July Charter and democracy,” he said.

Leaders of the alliance components also spoke at the rally with Opposition Chief Whip and National Citizen Party (NCP) Convener Nahid Islam in the chair.