East Bengal Regiment’s contribution to Liberation War unforgettable: Speaker

Speaker of the Jatiya Sangsad Hafiz Uddin Ahmad on Saturday said the glorious role of the East Bengal Regiment in the 1971 Liberation War remains an inseparable chapter of the nation’s history.

“The sacrifice and valor of the regiment in defending the country’s independence and sovereignty must be presented to future generations, and this history should remain above politics,” he said.

The speaker said this while addressing a programme titled “The Role of the East Bengal Regiment in the Liberation War” as the chief guest held at the Retired Armed Forces Officers Welfare Association (RAOWA) Club in the capital’s Mohakhali.

The speaker said every soldier of the East Bengal Regiment remains committed to sacrificing his life, if necessary, for the protection of the country’s independence and sovereignty.

Referring to the Liberation War, he said Sylhet was the only district headquarters among the country’s 18 districts that was liberated solely through the efforts of the freedom fighters, adding that the 1st Battalion of the East Bengal Regiment played a crucial role in the operation.

He recalled that he had led two companies during the operation conducted in the MC College area on 15 December 1971.

Paying deep tribute to freedom fighter Major Ziauddin, Hafiz said the valiant officer never compromised on the issues of independence and sovereignty.

He said the true spirit of a freedom fighter lies in speaking the truth in the interest of the country without hesitation.

The speaker said every soldier and officer of the East Bengal Regiment took part in the Liberation War, which is a matter of great pride for the nation.

He also said the Pakistanis had a firm belief that Bengalis were “not a martial race”, which was proved completely wrong through the Liberation War of 1971.

Describing the armed forces as servants of the people rather than their masters, the speaker said since independence the military has stood beside the people during natural disasters and national crises and expressed hope that it would continue to play its historic role in safeguarding the country’s independence, sovereignty and national interests.

He observed that although the contribution of the East Bengal Regiment has not yet received due recognition, the sacrifices of those brave soldiers who stood by the people would one day be properly evaluated in the country’s history.

Addressing the audience, the Speaker asked whether they acknowledged the East Bengal Regiment’s glorious contribution to Bangladesh’s independence. The audience responded with a unanimous “Yes”, prompting him to thank them.

The programme was chaired by Chairman of the Retired Armed Forces Officers Welfare Association (RAOWA) Col (Retd) Mohammad Abdul Haque. Liberation War Affairs Minister Ahmed Azam Khan attended the event as the special guest.