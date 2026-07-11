Bangladeshi shot dead near Sylhet-Meghalaya border

Gowainghat Correspondent : A Bangladeshi youth was shot dead allegedly by members of the Khasi community near the Lakhat border along the Sylhet-Meghalaya frontier early Friday.

The deceased was identified as Minhaj Uddin, 25, son of Kamar Uddin of Bhadeshwar village under West Jaflong Union in Gowainghat upazila of Sylhet.

The incident took place around 3:00am in the border area adjacent to Lakhat in India’s Meghalaya state, according to local sources.

They said Minhaj crossed the Sonarhat-Lakhat border and entered Indian territory, where he was allegedly shot by Khasi residents. He sustained critical injuries and was brought back across the border to Bangladesh, but died on the way to hospital. The reason for his crossing the border could not be confirmed.

Local Union Parishad member Kamal Uddin said they informed police and the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) after learning of the incident.

Gowainghat Police Station Officer-in-Charge Md Omar Faruk said police visited the scene after receiving the information. The body has been sent to the Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy and further legal procedures.

Commanding Officer of Sylhet Battalion (48 BGB), Lieutenant Colonel Md Nazmul Haque, said preliminary information suggests Minhaj had entered about one kilometre inside Indian territory before the shooting.

“After being shot, he was brought back to Bangladesh but died on the way to hospital. BGB has strengthened patrols and surveillance along the border following the incident,” he said.