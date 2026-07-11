Mojtaba opens up for the first time after her father’s burial

The current Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, has spoken for the first time since the funeral of his father and former Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. A written statement from him was read out on Iranian state TV on Saturday (July 11).

Mojtaba said in a written statement that the killing of his father’s killers and the people killed in the two wars will be avenged. And this revenge is the will of the Iranian people. Calling Khamenei’s blood “pure,” Mojtaba said that this will of the Iranians must be fulfilled.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed along with other members of his family in a joint attack by the United States and the occupying Israelis on February 28. Since then, the full-scale war has not allowed Khamenei to be buried. Finally, after more than four months, he was laid to rest with state honors in his hometown of Mashhad on July 9.

At that time, he was given full state honors. His body was taken to Najaf, Iraq, and the historic city of Karbala to pay tribute to him.

It is estimated that at least 20 million people gathered to bid Khamenei farewell. The number could be higher.