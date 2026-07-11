Bangladesh avoid whitewash with seven-wicket win over Zimbabwe

Bangladesh avoided a series whitewash by defeating Zimbabwe by seven wickets in the third and final ODI in Harare on Saturday, although the hosts secured the three-match series 2-1.

Bangladesh ended their disappointing ODI series on a positive note, beating Zimbabwe by seven wickets in the third and final match to avoid a clean sweep.

Chasing a modest target of 199, the visitors comfortably reached the target with seven wickets in hand, denying Zimbabwe their first ODI series whitewash over Bangladesh in 25 years.

Having lost the opening two matches, Bangladesh entered the final game under pressure to avoid a repeat of their 2001 whitewash defeats against Zimbabwe, both at home and away. Since then, Zimbabwe had failed to whitewash Bangladesh in an ODI series, while Bangladesh had inflicted six clean sweeps on the African side.

Despite the consolation victory, Bangladesh lost the three-match series 2-1, while Zimbabwe ended the campaign on a winning note by claiming their first ODI series victory over Bangladesh in years.