UNGA President-elect Khalilur vows open, inclusive presidency

President-elect of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly Dr Khalilur Rahman has reaffirmed his commitment to an open, inclusive and Member State-driven presidency.

Dr Khalilur, also Foreign Minister of Bangladesh, received Juraj Blanár, Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of Slovakia; Lasha Darsalia, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Georgia; and Zoran Dimitrovski, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade of North Macedonia, in New York on Wednesday.

In separate meetings, they exchanged views on priorities for the 81st session of the General Assembly, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.