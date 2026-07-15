‘We’ve overcome many challenges in five months’

State Minister for Primary and Mass Education Bobby Hajjaj on Wednesday said the ministry had successfully navigated numerous challenges over the past five months through the collective efforts of the primary education community.

Speaking at the Primary Education Award-2026 ceremony at the Bangladesh-China Friendship Conference Centre in Agargaon, Dhaka, he credited teachers, officials and staff for helping the ministry overcome obstacles.

Hajjaj said students with the highest achievements in primary education over the past year were being honoured at the national level and would receive their awards from the Prime Minister.

He also said the occasion would remain one of the most memorable moments in the award recipients’ lives, adding that the government is committed to transforming the country’s education system and that the entire primary education sector has a shared responsibility in achieving that vision.