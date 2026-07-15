Flood-hit homes to be rebuilt under government initiative: State Minister

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Anindya Islam Amit on Wednesday said the government would rebuild flood-damaged homes that have become uninhabitable and rehabilitate affected families.

He made the remarks while distributing relief materials among flood victims in the Ambagan area of Balaghata in Bandarban town.

The state minister said houses that were fully or partially damaged by the floods would be reconstructed under a government initiative. He also said families living in high-risk areas at the foothills would be relocated to safer places to reduce the impact of future natural disasters.

Amit added that the government would take steps to restore the Mexi Canal, one of Bandarban’s main drainage channels. Restoring the canal would help ease waterlogging and significantly reduce the risk of flash floods in the future.

Senior government officials, local representatives, political leaders and other dignitaries were present at the event.