Students block road in Uttara again

Students blocked a road and staged a protest in Uttara demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dr. A N M Ehsanul Hoque Milan. They are protesting the continuation of HSC exams during adverse weather and the use of faulty question papers.

A group of students announced the program on social media. They gathered in front of the BNS Center in Uttara at 1:30 pm on Wednesday (July 15). They later blocked the road. This completely halted vehicle movement towards both Dhaka and Gazipur.

The protesters alleged that many students suffered immensely due to the holding of the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) exams in foul weather. They also claimed that the Physics First Paper question on July 13 was faulty.

Earlier today, exams for several subjects were held from 10:00PM to 1:00PM. eight general education boards held Physics (Theoretical) Second Paper, Accounting Second Paper, and Logic Second Paper exams. At the same time, the Madrasah Education Board held the Arabic Second Paper exam. The Technical Education Board also conducted the Business Organization and Management-2 exam.

On Tuesday, agitating students staged protests and blocked roads in Dhaka and other parts of the country. They demanded the postponement of exams. Their three-point demand includes suspending HSC and equivalent exams until the disaster situation ends.

They also demanded re-examinations for students who could not attend the July 13 exam due to foul weather. Additionally, they demanded the resignation of the Education Minister as well as the Primary and Mass Education Minister.

However, the Inter-Education Board Coordination Committee stated that only the Chittagong Board exams have been suspended due to waterlogging.

Exams in all other education boards across the country took place according to the previously announced schedule. A high-level meeting of the Ministry of Education also upheld this decision.