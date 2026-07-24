Bangladesh, Chile agree to explore free trade agreement

Bangladesh and Chile have agreed in principle to explore a free trade agreement to substantially increase bilateral trade between the two countries.

The agreement was reached at a bilateral meeting between Bangladesh Foreign Minister Dr Khalilur Rahman and his Chilean counterpart Francisco Pérez Mackenna in Manila, on the sidelines of commemorative activities marking the 50th anniversary of the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia.

The two foreign ministers noted the considerable potential for expanding bilateral trade and discussed ways to strengthen economic cooperation.

They also discussed the possibility of opening resident diplomatic missions in both capitals to further deepen bilateral relations.

Other bilateral issues discussed at the meeting included the import of critical minerals from Chile and the export of Bangladeshi products, including ready-made garments, pharmaceuticals, electrical goods and leather products, to the South American country.

Dr Khalilur Rahman suggested that business delegations from both countries exchange visits to explore investment and trade opportunities.

The Chilean foreign minister, meanwhile, expressed his desire to visit Bangladesh soon.