Ignore rumours over President’s resignation, says Mirza Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General and Minister for Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Friday urged people not to pay heed to rumours abput the resignation of President Mohammed Shahabuddin.

Speaking at a seminar held at Hotel InterContinental in the capital, Fakhrul dismissed the speculation and called for restraint amid widespread rumours over the President’s position.

He said democracy is facing growing challenges across the world, but Bangladesh remains firmly committed to the democratic process.

“The present government is always accountable to the people,” he said.

Fakhrul also said Prime Minister Tarique Rahman is steering the country with a vision centred on development and reiterated that the government is committed to fulfilling the promises made by the BNP to the people ahead of the national election.

Referring to the global situation, he said ongoing conflicts in different parts of the world have created instability in both the global economy and politics.

He added that the government seeks to maintain constructive relations with all countries while placing Bangladesh’s national interests at the forefront of its foreign policy.