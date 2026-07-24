Hridoy joins Jaffna Kings for LPL 2026

Bangladesh batter Towhid Hridoy has earned a late call-up for the 2026 Lanka Premier League (LPL), joining Jaffna Kings despite going unsold in the players’ draft.

A Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) source confirmed that the right-handed batter has signed with the Jaffna Kings.

Hridoy has also been granted a No Objection Certificate (NOC) by the BCB and is expected to travel to Sri Lanka soon to join his squad. The Bangladesh batter will share the dressing room with fellow countryman Shakib Al Hasan, who is already part of the Jaffna Kings squad for this season.

Fast bowler Taskin Ahmed had initially been expected to represent Jaffna following Bangladesh’s tour of Zimbabwe. However, he withdrew from the tournament to focus on preparations for the upcoming Test series against Australia, with Hridoy understood to have been signed as his replacement.

Hridoy has previous experience in the LPL. He made his debut in the competition in 2023, scoring 155 runs in six matches at a strike rate of 135.96, including one half-century.

He returned in 2024 with Dambulla Sixers but managed only one run in two innings across three matches.

Meanwhile, Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Nurul Hasan are representing Galle Gallants, while Hasan Mahmud is playing for Colombo Caps in the ongoing LPL season.