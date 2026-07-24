Bangladesh, Thailand reaffirm commitment to stronger bilateral ties

Foreign Affairs Adviser Humayun Kabir met Thai Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Vijavat Isarabhakdi at Thailand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday morning, where both sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the longstanding bilateral relationship.

According to a Facebook post by Bangladesh’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the two leaders discussed ways to deepen cooperation through high-level exchanges, increased trade and investment, greater connectivity, stronger people-to-people ties and closer regional and global partnerships.

They also stressed the need to make full use of existing bilateral mechanisms and explore new areas of cooperation to elevate Bangladesh-Thailand relations.

Bangladesh’s ambassador to Thailand also attended the meeting.