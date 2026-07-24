President Shahabuddin resigns

Ending all speculation, President Mohammed Shahabuddin has resigned.

Speaker of Parliament Hafiz Uddin Ahmad has called a press conference at 5pm on Friday at the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban to announce the acceptance of the president’s resignation.

The information was disclosed on Friday afternoon in a press release issued by the Public Relations Sub-Branch-1 of the Parliament Secretariat.

The press release, signed by Md Rashed Mizan, assistant director of the Parliament Secretariat, said an emergency press conference following the acceptance of the president’s resignation would be held at 5pm on Friday in the oath-taking room of the Parliament’s East Block, Level 1.

Mohammed Shahabuddin took oath as the 22nd President of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh on 24 April 2023.

He was elected president unopposed with the nomination of the Awami League. His five-year term was scheduled to end in April 2028.

Former prime minister Sheikh Hasina resigned and left the country following the mass uprising on 5 August 2024. Since then, different political parties had been demanding the president’s resignation. Several movements were also held over the demand after the mass uprising.