No plan to raise fuel prices further: Commerce minister

Sylhet Office : Commerce Minister Khandakar Abdul Muktadir on Friday said the government has no plan to increase fuel prices further, noting that despite a slight recent rise, fuel prices in the country had remained comparatively low over the past several weeks.

He made the remarks while speaking to reporters after inaugurating a day-long free medical camp, family planning and child healthcare camp for tea garden workers at the Lakkatura Tea Estate in Sylhet Sadar upazila.

Responding to a question about the United States’ new tariff measures, the minister said the latest decision would not alter the existing tariff situation for Bangladesh.

“The previous US policy remains unchanged. Under US law, the earlier tariff arrangement has continued at the same rate after the previous timeframe expired, although it will now be implemented under a new designation. So, in reality, there has been no change in the tariff structure,” he said.

The event was also attended by the administrator of Sylhet City Corporation, the chairman of the Sylhet Development Authority, and leaders of the BNP’s district and metropolitan units.